Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

According to a new video shared and posted on the Instagram page of social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, the crossdresser has been arrested at the Seme border while on the verge of departing the shores of Nigeria.

VeryDarkMan noted that the Nigerian Immigration Officers have arrested Bobrisky who is now in their custody. He also dared the crossdresser to respond and refute the claims.

"Bobrisky has been Arrested this morning at the seme border while trying to enter BENIN REPUBLIC to escape the current investigation by the house of reps. He is allegedly being held be the Nigeria immigration…MAKE WE WAIT FOR BOB TO DEBUNK. Cho Cho Cho," VeryDarkMan published as caption.

In the video, he also alleged that Bobrisky hid in his car and sent someone to help him sign his international passport.

"Bobrisky was arrested this morning at Seme border post on his way to escape to Benin Republic. He sent someone to help him sign his international passport, and he hid in his car. The Nigerian immigration service is currently holding him," he said.

This revelation brings a new twist to the ongoing investigations about Bobrisky allegedly paying a bribe to officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

