Bobrisky, Vybz Kartel, 8 other celebrities who have been to prison yet excelled

Accordingly, here are ten celebrities who have spent time behind bars but have excelled in their respective fields afterwards.

1. Bob Risky

Nigerian internet personality and cross-dresser Bob Risky has faced legal issues related to his controversial lifestyle. The cross-dresser was sentenced to six months in jail with no option of a fine. This follows Bob Risky pleading guilty to the charge of naira abuse after he was seen at an event spraying Naira notes.

Bob Risky has been released, and his absence and jail time have increased his popularity and appeal on social media. As an influencer, this means more bookings or jobs for Bob Risky, even at higher rates than his previous ones. Certainly, she is poised to excel.

2. Vybz Kartel

Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel, known for his influential music, has been incarcerated since 2014 for murder. Despite his imprisonment, he continues to release hit songs and maintain a significant presence in the music industry.

Vybz Kartel's career didn't end with his 13 years in prison. At this moment, he has become the most sought-after dancehall artist simply because he never gave up on his career. He has already released a new album after gaining his freedom.

3. 50 Cent

American rapper and actor 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, served time for drug and weapon charges before rising to fame. He transformed his life, becoming a successful musician, actor, and businessman.

4. Snoop Dogg

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has had several run-ins with the law, including a murder charge in 1993, of which he was acquitted. His career has only grown, making him a legendary figure in hip-hop.

5. Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale was arrested for staging a fake gun attack in 2021. Shatta Wale was remanded at the Ankaful prison. Despite the controversy, he remains one of Ghana's top musicians, known for his energetic performances and hit songs.

6. Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to prison for posting a nude photo with her son on social media. Her career, however, has remained resilient, and she continues to be a popular figure in Ghanaian entertainment.

7. Nelson Mandela

Apartheid, the systemic racial segregation practiced by the South African government, was in place for decades and seemed like it would be impossible to overcome.But Mandela, an anti-apartheid activist, would not give up — not even after he was imprisoned for 27 years for his activism.Upon his release in 1990, Mandela once again threw himself into the efforts to end apartheid. When he was finally elected president in 1994 — the first election in the country's history in which all races could vote — he made history as the first Black president of South Africa.

The late Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his fight against apartheid in South Africa. His resilience and leadership led to his eventual release and presidency, making him a global symbol of peace and justice.

8. Khloe Kardashian

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was jailed for violating probation after a DUI (Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol) arrest in 2007. Despite this, she has remained a central figure in the entertainment industry, co-starring in the hit show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

9. Lucky Dube

The late South African reggae musician Lucky Dube faced imprisonment early in his career. His powerful music advocating for social justice and change resonated worldwide, earning him a lasting legacy.

10. Tekashi 6ix9ine

