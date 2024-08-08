Bobrisky, Vybz Kartel, 8 other celebrities who have been to prison yet excelled

Beware: this article is not to inspire you to find your way into any prison but to inspire you that, in whatever cage you find yourself in, do not let it stop you from pursuing your dreams to the fullest.
In the world of fame and fortune, not even celebrities are immune to the pitfalls of life. As such, some celebrities in Africa and beyond have found themselves in prisons, yet that did not stop them from becoming who they are now.
Accordingly, here are ten celebrities who have spent time behind bars but have excelled in their respective fields afterwards.
1. Bob Risky
Nigerian internet personality and cross-dresser Bob Risky has faced legal issues related to his controversial lifestyle. The cross-dresser was sentenced to six months in jail with no option of a fine. This follows Bob Risky pleading guilty to the charge of naira abuse after he was seen at an event spraying Naira notes.
Bob Risky has been released, and his absence and jail time have increased his popularity and appeal on social media. As an influencer, this means more bookings or jobs for Bob Risky, even at higher rates than his previous ones. Certainly, she is poised to excel.
2. Vybz Kartel
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel, known for his influential music, has been incarcerated since 2014 for murder. Despite his imprisonment, he continues to release hit songs and maintain a significant presence in the music industry.
Vybz Kartel's career didn't end with his 13 years in prison. At this moment, he has become the most sought-after dancehall artist simply because he never gave up on his career. He has already released a new album after gaining his freedom.
3. 50 Cent
American rapper and actor 50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, served time for drug and weapon charges before rising to fame. He transformed his life, becoming a successful musician, actor, and businessman.
4. Snoop Dogg
Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg has had several run-ins with the law, including a murder charge in 1993, of which he was acquitted. His career has only grown, making him a legendary figure in hip-hop.
5. Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale was arrested for staging a fake gun attack in 2021. Shatta Wale was remanded at the Ankaful prison. Despite the controversy, he remains one of Ghana's top musicians, known for his energetic performances and hit songs.
6. Akuapem Poloo
Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to prison for posting a nude photo with her son on social media. Her career, however, has remained resilient, and she continues to be a popular figure in Ghanaian entertainment.
7. Nelson Mandela
The late Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his fight against apartheid in South Africa. His resilience and leadership led to his eventual release and presidency, making him a global symbol of peace and justice.
8. Khloe Kardashian
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian was jailed for violating probation after a DUI (Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol) arrest in 2007. Despite this, she has remained a central figure in the entertainment industry, co-starring in the hit show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
9. Lucky Dube
The late South African reggae musician Lucky Dube faced imprisonment early in his career. His powerful music advocating for social justice and change resonated worldwide, earning him a lasting legacy.
10. Tekashi 6ix9ine
American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to prison in 2019 on charges including racketeering and firearms offences. Despite his legal troubles, he remains a prominent figure in the music industry, known for his provocative style and hit songs.