Prison didn't humble me, it's like home to me - Shatta Wale (VIDEO)

Speaking in a recent interview on TV3, Shatta Wale shared his experience behind bars, revealing that it didn’t really humble him because he felt like he was at home.

“You see, here in Ghana, we do not sacrifice to help the country. It didn’t really humble me because when I went to jail, I was actually feeling like I was at home,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

According to the Ghanaian music star, there were prisoners who were happy to see him in jail. The ex-convict adds that he was even treated with respect and dignity during his time at the Ankaful Medium Prison in the Central Region.

“There were quite a number of people there, some for over 30 years, that wanted to see Shatta Wale. Some fetch water for me and others give me their food. The way I was treated on the streets, is the same treatment I got in the cells,” he said.

During the conversation with Giovani Caleb, the host of the show, Shatta Wale emphasized that the experience had no effect on his music career because he had been able to release more hit songs after his bail.