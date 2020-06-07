The 24-year-old American rapper is currently on house arrest after he has been released early from prison as part America’s nationwide effort to reduce inmates to control the coronavirus outbreak in US prisons.

Coming out before his two-year jail sentence could end, the notorious rapper has been breaking the internet after he made history with over 2 million viewers during an Instagram live session. As if that is not enough, he has surprised fans again by showing that he has worked with Akon.

Tekashi shared a video of himself with the Senegalese-American singer, to announce that they have recorded a new version of his hit ‘locked up’ track. Talking about his upcoming album he captioned the video “LOCKED UP PART 2 IM ON ALBUM MODE THIS ALBUM GOING CRAZYYYYYYY @akon”.

The post has seen sent social media crazy over the song which has now been made around the reality of Tekashi. See the video below plus what tweeps have been saying.