The C.E.O of Rufftown Records, whilst speaking on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ vehemently denied having any sexual affair with any artistes he worked. Making his point, he said that “when they make such assumptions it is very painful because sex is cheap, it’s on the street, we get it for free and do not even want it”.

According to Bullet, whose outfit brought out the late Ebony Reigns and now behind Wendy Shay, currently, he even gets proposals from women who are willing to sleep with him just so he could sign them to his label. Nevertheless, he said any manager who does that must be reported.

He, however, admitted that he has ever mixed business with pleasure and it didn’t go well for him. “When I was an artiste, I had a girl who was managing me and realized that anytime we get to the get bedroom, she refers me to confrontations we’ve had in public and that’s was bringing me problems”.

Bullet added that out of that experience, he vowed never to mix business with pleasure again before he started his record label.