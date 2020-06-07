According to the Ghanaian singer, she has ever died two times and on both occasions, she resurrected. She was speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, about her persistence in the Ghanaian music industry despite the backlash and consistent cyberbullying.

“Zion do you know that I died and resurrected two times? One happened in October 2018” she disclosed after emphasizing that she is now making this public to tell the world what God has done for her.

READ ALSO: What I've experienced in Ghana is more than the racism I faced abroad - Wendy Shay

Wendy did not just leave the comment there, she continued and vividly narrated how she died after collapsing and felt that someone has placed a hand in her stomach and twisted her intestines.

Watch the video below to hear more from her.