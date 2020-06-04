In an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh, Wendy Shay disclosed she has also suffered racism when she was leaving in Germany but has experienced worse when she returned to Ghana. “I have faced a lot of racism in Germany … but when I came to Ghana, I have experienced worst things that I didn’t even experience in Germany”.

According to the Ghanaian singer, she decided to come back home in a bid to get away from the racial abuse in Germany and to also contribute her talent to the Ghanaian music industry. “But when I came here, what I went through was like thousand times more than what I have faced in Germany,” she said.

READ ALSO: Becca says Ghanaians are hypocrites for joining global protest against racism

Wendy Shay and Bosom PYung

Wendy Shay who is out with a new song titled ‘Emergency’ which features Bosom Pyong, therefore, emphasized that before Ghanaians join the world to fight racism, they must unite and show each other love to become a stronger force against racism.

Hear more from her in the interview below.