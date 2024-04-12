ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky jailed for six months with no option of fine over abuse of Naira

Dorcas Agambila

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, Aka Bobrisky, to six months in jail with no option of fine.

The judgement was handed down on Friday April 12.

Reports broke that the controversial cross-dresser pleaded guilty to the charge of naira abuse.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, April 4, filed six-count of money laundering and abuse of naira against him.

Bobrisky in court [X/Seun Okin]
Bobrisky in court [X/Seun Okin] Pulse Nigeria
Upon the reading of the charges, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the first four counts, which centred on Naira notes abuse. However, before the plea, the EFCC's counsel, Suleiman Suleiman, requested the court to dismiss counts five and six, about allegations of Money Laundering.

With the Money Laundering charges no longer in contention, Bobrisky was left to face only counts one to four, all related to Naira abuse. Upon being asked if he comprehended the charges against him, Bobrisky boldly affirmed his guilt, stating, "Yes, I am guilty."

Bobrisky at Beast of Two Worlds premiere [x]
Bobrisky at Beast of Two Worlds premiere [x] Pulse Nigeria

The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him for Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime. The court also ordered that he be remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos

The judge also adjourned hearing for judgement into the case to April 9. However, the court couldn't sit due to the April 9 to April 11 Eid-Fitri public holiday.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

