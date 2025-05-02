Kala Kumasi narrates ‘dehumanising and disgraceful’ VIP bus service experience

Renowned Ghanaian actress Kala Kumasi has strongly criticised the management of VIP bus services following a distressing travel experience that left her and several passengers stranded and standing for part of their journey.

The incident occurred on Monday, 29 April 2025, when the actress, known for her vibrant roles in Kumawood films and her vocal advocacy on social issues, boarded a VIP bus from Kumasi to Accra for a scheduled media appearance. However, what began as a routine journey quickly turned into an ordeal.

According to Kala Kumasi, the bus broke down unexpectedly near Nsawam, causing significant delays and discomfort for all passengers on board. While a replacement bus was eventually dispatched, it arrived already filled to capacity. As a result, Kala and some of her fellow travellers were forced to stand for the remainder of the journey to Accra—an experience she described as “dehumanising and disgraceful”.

It is unacceptable that in this day and age, a well-known transport company like VIP would treat passengers in this manner. We pay for comfort and safety, not to be stranded and made to stand like second-class citizens

Kala Kumasi, who has gained a large following not just for her acting but also for her public commentary on issues affecting ordinary Ghanaians, used the opportunity to call for stricter regulatory oversight over public transport companies. She urged the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies to ensure that bus operators adhere to safety and customer service standards.

This is not just about me; it’s about the countless Ghanaians who endure this poor service every day because they have no other option. Something must change