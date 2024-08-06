ADVERTISEMENT
Vybz Kartel opens up about struggle with Graves' disease causing facial swelling

Selorm Tali

Jamaican music icon Vybz Kartel, known off-stage as Adidjah Palmer, has been focusing on his health since his release from prison on 31st July. Just hours after being freed, Kartel released an entire album but says his main concern now is his well-being.

In an interview with FOX 5's Lisa Evers, Kartel shared that he's working on a new health regimen with the help of his doctor to manage his condition. "Healthwise, you know I'm working on my health right now, but the feeling of just being free is just an amazing feeling," he said.

Kartel was released after a court ruled against a retrial in the murder case of Clive "Lizard" Williams, whose body was never found.

The court acknowledged Kartel's health issues in its final decision, noting that his condition had not improved and could prevent him from serving a longer sentence if a retrial occurred.

In a 2021 interview, Kartel expressed his faith in overcoming his situation despite the dire health rumours and held hope that he would one day be free again.

Vybz Kartel is one of the most influential figures in dancehall music. With his distinctive voice and lyrical prowess, Kartel has crafted an impressive catalogue that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Despite spending 13 years in prison, his music continued to resonate with fans, solidifying his legacy as a dancehall icon.

