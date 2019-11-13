According to the information gathered from a leaked chat, the Ghanaian actress told Alex that she can’t associate her brand with Nana Akua because Nana Akua’s brand “isn’t really a respected one or one to associate with”.

The 2018 Big Brother Naija reality show star, is believed to have told her friend, one Ifu Ennada, who is also a former Big Brother Naija housemate about Yvonne’s comment about Nana Akua.

What is believed to be the conversation between these two friends, is what has find its way to social media, as published by popular Ghanaian celebrities gossip blog, famebugs.com. See the screenshots below.

Leaked chat between Alex and Ifu about Yvonne Nelson and Nana Akua Addo

This isn’t the first time both Ghanaian actresses have clashed in the news. Yvonne and Nana Akua in 2017 engaged in a social media feud, which saw them publicly going for each other’s head. Nana Akua Addo and Yvonne Nelson have not yet made any comment publicly, about this new report.