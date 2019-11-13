Speaking on the reports on Peace FM, the “Girls Hate On Girls” singer explained, she is not an ex-convict because she wasn’t sentenced though she served time in jail. She added that jail time is normal because even Jay Z and Cardi B have been jailed before.

According to Fantana, she did not even steal anything but it was a fight with her roommate in school that landed her in a Florida jail for eight hours.

“When someone is convicted they serve time. I didn't even step in the courtroom to be convicted. I had a lawyer but I didn't step in the courtroom because I haven't been in trouble before. So I was just in there for less than 8 hours and I came out” she said.

Hear more from Fantana in the video below.