The concert which was meant to honour the rap legend also highlighted some late musicians who have contributed to the music industry.

Obrafour halted his performance to observe a minute silence to the “Konkonsa Police” singer among others.

Reacting to this, Nana Opoku-Kwarteng stated that the act was ‘beautiful’ and urged fellow musicians to ‘emulate’ it.

He stated: “How great it was to see the music legend, Obrafour showing his undershirt which has the real QUEEN, her majesty NANA HEMAA’S photo on it to the crowd at his concert. Thank you for celebrating Nana Hemaa.

Yes, what a beautiful way of acknowledging a fellow music legend in her physical absence from the scenes. I truly appreciate this whole thing from this gentleman and I’m pretty glad that he did it in style. In fact, it suggests to me that her memory of her MAJESTY lives on and her legacy at its peak.

I wish to take this opportunity to appeal to other musicians to emulate this beautiful way of saying we still acknowledge your contribution and efforts to the growth of the music industry in Ghana.

Nana Opoku-Kwarteng, the biological father of nana Hemaa (EBONY REIGNS).”