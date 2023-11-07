ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci dethroned as Irish chef breaks Guinness World Records

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has been dethroned from her Guinness World Record title for the longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci's cookathon record has finally been broken [irishindependent]

The Guinness World Records (GWR) officially confirmed this change, naming Alan Fisher as the new record holder.

“Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles,” the statement read.

“First up, he’s claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

“Alan then claimed the longest baking marathon (individual), with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.

“What’s even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between!”

Hilda Baci had initially set the record for the longest cooking marathon in June.

However, Alan Fisher's achievements have now earned him these prestigious titles from the Guinness World Records.

Hilda Baci's record-breaking attempt involved cooking continuously for several days, producing over 100 pots of food. Although her original goal was to reach 100 hours, a deduction was made from her total time due to a minor error regarding one of her rest breaks.

Hilda Baci and her assistant Ajom Sunday [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Hilda Baci had broken the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes, which was held by Lata Tondon from India since 2019.

