How Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating Christmas (PHOTOS)

See below how Ghanaian celebrities are making the most out of Christmas through social media.

Quophie Okyeame and Stacey Amoateng family

Stacey shared beautiful family portrait featuring her children – but this time, minus her husband. She captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas from my babies and I. May the coming year be filled with love, laughter, fulfillment and joy.”

Celestine Donkor family

The Ghanaian gospel songstress celebrity a ‘brace’. It’s her 16th marriage anniversary and she combined the celebration with Christmas. She shared a beautiful family portrait with the caption: “Victorious 16th Anniversary to us. Sending you all our love and blessings of the season. It's been God from January to December >We owe it all to JESUS. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Afia Schwarzenegger

The socialite dropped a stunning photo on her Instagram page and captioned: “Christ is the reason for the season!!!!! Merry Christmas fam.”

Sonnie Badu family

The gospel singer dropped a custom portrait with his wife and captioned: “Merry Christmas to you all.”

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxin

McBrown and baby Maxin were all red on Christmas day. She captioned their gorgeous photo: “We Are Just Grateful LORD. @iambabymaxin and Mum #HerExcellency Merry Christmas.”

Xandy Kamel

The new divorcee shared a black and white photo (for reason best known to her) and captioned: “Merry Christmas fam.”

Nana Agradaa

The controversial chief priestess marked the day rocking a beautiful outfit while jamming to a local Christmas song. She captioned the video: “Merry Christmas to you all.”

Gifty Anti

The media personality went red for Christmas. She captioned her photo: “Merry Christmas to you, your family and loved ones.”

Diana Hamilton family

The gospel songstress shared a beautiful family portrait on her Instagram poage with the caption: “From us to you. May your joy be endless from now and for ever more. Thanks for all your support and Prayers.”

MzVee

The songstress dropped a hot photo on her Instagram with the caption: “Merry Christmas darlings.”

KiDi

The Lynx Entertainment star went blue and white for Christmas – probably inspired by his Blue EP. He captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas to you and yours…Enjoy life and be safe.”

Nana Akua Addo family

The model shared a beautiful family portrait and accompanied with a long caption on her Instagram page. She wrote: “The Normans “Sending Prayers And Hearty Christmas Greetings To You All”. “May You Receive The Most Special Of God’s Blessings During This Amazing Christmas Season”. “MERRY CHRISTMAS! I Hope You Receive One Blessing After Another This Coming Year”. “May You Have The Gift Of Faith, The Blessings Of Hope And The Peace Of His Love. At Christmas And Always”. “May The Almighty Lord Grant You All Your Loved Ones PEACE , JOY AND GOODWILL “. Merry Christmas To You All.”

Emelia Brobbey

The Kumawood actress matched KiDi’s attire. She captioned her photo: “Merry Christmas to you all.”

Samini

The reggae-dancehall star shared a stunning photo on his Instagram page and captioned: “#merrychristmas and a happy new year to everyone. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made the maiden edition of my #saminixperienceconcert an epic one. I wish you all a wonderful holiday season and see you soon ... I have been booked for the entire season and will definitely be at a party near you or with you ... look out, take care and stay safe.”

Rev Obofour family

Rev Obofour’s wife share a rare family photo with the caption: “Merry Christmas to you all I love you.”

Wendy Shay