Ghanaian celebrities are not exempted from the celebration. Some have taken to social media to share some beautiful family portraits to mark Christmas.
How Ghanaian celebrities are celebrating Christmas (PHOTOS)
Every 25th December is a merry making day for Christian believers – and as such the day is marked with various ceremonies.
See below how Ghanaian celebrities are making the most out of Christmas through social media.
Quophie Okyeame and Stacey Amoateng family
Stacey shared beautiful family portrait featuring her children – but this time, minus her husband. She captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas from my babies and I. May the coming year be filled with love, laughter, fulfillment and joy.”
Celestine Donkor family
The Ghanaian gospel songstress celebrity a ‘brace’. It’s her 16th marriage anniversary and she combined the celebration with Christmas. She shared a beautiful family portrait with the caption: “Victorious 16th Anniversary to us. Sending you all our love and blessings of the season. It's been God from January to December >We owe it all to JESUS. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”
Afia Schwarzenegger
The socialite dropped a stunning photo on her Instagram page and captioned: “Christ is the reason for the season!!!!! Merry Christmas fam.”
Sonnie Badu family
The gospel singer dropped a custom portrait with his wife and captioned: “Merry Christmas to you all.”
Nana Ama McBrown and Maxin
McBrown and baby Maxin were all red on Christmas day. She captioned their gorgeous photo: “We Are Just Grateful LORD. @iambabymaxin and Mum #HerExcellency Merry Christmas.”
Xandy Kamel
The new divorcee shared a black and white photo (for reason best known to her) and captioned: “Merry Christmas fam.”
Nana Agradaa
The controversial chief priestess marked the day rocking a beautiful outfit while jamming to a local Christmas song. She captioned the video: “Merry Christmas to you all.”
Gifty Anti
The media personality went red for Christmas. She captioned her photo: “Merry Christmas to you, your family and loved ones.”
Diana Hamilton family
The gospel songstress shared a beautiful family portrait on her Instagram poage with the caption: “From us to you. May your joy be endless from now and for ever more. Thanks for all your support and Prayers.”
MzVee
The songstress dropped a hot photo on her Instagram with the caption: “Merry Christmas darlings.”
KiDi
The Lynx Entertainment star went blue and white for Christmas – probably inspired by his Blue EP. He captioned the photo: “Merry Christmas to you and yours…Enjoy life and be safe.”
Nana Akua Addo family
The model shared a beautiful family portrait and accompanied with a long caption on her Instagram page. She wrote: “The Normans “Sending Prayers And Hearty Christmas Greetings To You All”. “May You Receive The Most Special Of God’s Blessings During This Amazing Christmas Season”. “MERRY CHRISTMAS! I Hope You Receive One Blessing After Another This Coming Year”. “May You Have The Gift Of Faith, The Blessings Of Hope And The Peace Of His Love. At Christmas And Always”. “May The Almighty Lord Grant You All Your Loved Ones PEACE , JOY AND GOODWILL “. Merry Christmas To You All.”
Emelia Brobbey
The Kumawood actress matched KiDi’s attire. She captioned her photo: “Merry Christmas to you all.”
Samini
The reggae-dancehall star shared a stunning photo on his Instagram page and captioned: “#merrychristmas and a happy new year to everyone. I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made the maiden edition of my #saminixperienceconcert an epic one. I wish you all a wonderful holiday season and see you soon ... I have been booked for the entire season and will definitely be at a party near you or with you ... look out, take care and stay safe.”
Rev Obofour family
Rev Obofour’s wife share a rare family photo with the caption: “Merry Christmas to you all I love you.”
Wendy Shay
The afro-pop songstress went orange for Christmas. She captioned her Instagram photo: “Merry Christmas. Enjoy the season.”
