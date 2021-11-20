RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

“I admire my sister for so many reasons” - Hamamat on rare encounter with Sister Derby

African Mermaid Sister Derborah and Hamamat Montia have set the internet ablaze with new mouth-watering photo.

“I admire my sister for so many reasons” - Hamamat on rare encounter with Sister Derby

Sister Derby, today, paid a visit to Hamamat at her African-themed spa, Hamamat African Village in Tamale.

Right after Derby’s visit, Hamamat shared a photo of her on her Instagram page and captioned: "We Love it when you visit The Village #KingsandQueens: A rare case of the African Mermaid Sister Deborah in the Village. I admire my sister for so many reasons especially her continuous fight against plastics and saving the African ocean from pollution by using her music to create awareness . Book your Village adventure this Holiday Season . The Ultimate African Experience awaits you.”

Hamamat Montia is one of Ghana’s iconic entrepreneur’s as she delights tourist in her African-Village Museum and wellness spa.

Hamamat Montia, has opened a new beauty spa in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Tourism in Ghana is on the rise and Hamamat's African Village is definitely on our list of destined places.

