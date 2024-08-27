I am currently focused on winning my seat, ministerial position later - John Dumelo

John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Dumelo stated that the issue of any ministerial position will be addressed after the NDC and John Dramani Mahama have won.

When asked about wanting a ministerial position, he said "My aim at this point is to member of parliament is to make sure John Mahama becomes president after that you can now I ask you that question."

John Dumelo is contesting as the Member of Parliament candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He contested against Lydia Alhassan of the NPP in the 2020 elections but lost with about 2000 votes.

However, he is hopeful to secure victory in the upcoming December 7th general elections.

The actor John Dumelo, now a politician, also shed light on why some individuals who are seeking votes from the electorates engaged in some house chores.

According to John Dumelo, he has adopted a new door-to-door campaign strategy to reach out to the electorates in his constituency.

"I still do clean-up exercise; I mean, I still provide an absolutely free bus for Legon students or the university students or community students in Ayawaso. It's just that because we do it so much, I don't post so much, but on the grounds, the people know that we are definitely working," he said.