ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am currently focused on winning my seat, ministerial position later - John Dumelo

Dorcas Agambila

The aspiring Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, John Dumelo has revealed that he is currently focused on winning his seat, rather than being concerned about a ministerial position.

John Dumelo to lead NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon
John Dumelo to lead NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon

According to him, he is open to accepting any ministerial role after he has secured his seat and helped John Dramani Mahama win the 2024 general elections.

Recommended articles

John Dumelo
John Dumelo John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Dumelo stated that the issue of any ministerial position will be addressed after the NDC and John Dramani Mahama have won.

When asked about wanting a ministerial position, he said "My aim at this point is to member of parliament is to make sure John Mahama becomes president after that you can now I ask you that question."

ADVERTISEMENT

John Dumelo is contesting as the Member of Parliament candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He contested against Lydia Alhassan of the NPP in the 2020 elections but lost with about 2000 votes.

John Dumelo to lead NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon
John Dumelo to lead NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon Pulse Ghana

However, he is hopeful to secure victory in the upcoming December 7th general elections.

The actor John Dumelo, now a politician, also shed light on why some individuals who are seeking votes from the electorates engaged in some house chores.

According to John Dumelo, he has adopted a new door-to-door campaign strategy to reach out to the electorates in his constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I still do clean-up exercise; I mean, I still provide an absolutely free bus for Legon students or the university students or community students in Ayawaso. It's just that because we do it so much, I don't post so much, but on the grounds, the people know that we are definitely working," he said.

Hear more from in the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Guru NKZ

Guru petitions UG Judicial Board to halt SRC elections after his disqualification

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

Gyakie

Gyakie adds her voice to the growing calls for the reduction of data prices

Stonebwoy

'It is disrespectful' - Stonebwoy explains why he does not throw money at his fans