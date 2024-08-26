John Dumelo speaks on why some politicians pound fufu and more during campaign

John Dumelo disclosed that he still engages in communal services, such as clean-up and pounding fufu for some constituents, but he has not been posting all of that on his social media pages.

John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

"I still doclean-up exercise; I mean, I still provide an absolutely free bus for Legon students or the university students or community students in Ayawaso. It's just that because we do it so much, I don't post so much,h but on the grounds, the people know that we are definitely working," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, "If you are asking if I am not braiding hair and pounding fufu, I still do that, but I don't post." Explaining why politicians do this, he said "sometimes when you go to the people that is what they want you to do and can't say you won't do it."

John Dumelo is contesting as the Member of Parliament candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He contested against Lydia Alhassan of the NPP in the 2020 elections but lost with about 2000 votes.