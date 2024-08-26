ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

John Dumelo speaks on why some politicians pound fufu and more during campaign

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo, now a politician, has shed light on why some individuals who are seeking votes from the electorates engaged in some house chores.

John Dumelo files nomination to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat
John Dumelo files nomination to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Pulse.com.gh caught up with the politician in his constituency and got an update on his campaign. According to John Dumelo, he has adopted a new door-to-door campaign strategy to reach out to the electorates in his constituency.

Recommended articles

John Dumelo disclosed that he still engages in communal services, such as clean-up and pounding fufu for some constituents, but he has not been posting all of that on his social media pages.

John Dumelo
John Dumelo John Dumelo Pulse Ghana

"I still doclean-up exercise; I mean, I still provide an absolutely free bus for Legon students or the university students or community students in Ayawaso. It's just that because we do it so much, I don't post so much,h but on the grounds, the people know that we are definitely working," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, "If you are asking if I am not braiding hair and pounding fufu, I still do that, but I don't post." Explaining why politicians do this, he said "sometimes when you go to the people that is what they want you to do and can't say you won't do it."

John Dumelo is contesting as the Member of Parliament candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress. He contested against Lydia Alhassan of the NPP in the 2020 elections but lost with about 2000 votes.

However, he is hopeful to secure victory in the upcoming December 7th general elections. Hear more from in the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises visa-free travel, tax incentives and more for creative arts sector

Akufo-Addo is the grandfather of incompetence – Blakk Rasta

Ga Mashie orders Blakk Rasta to apologise over 'paralysed' comment about McDan

John Mahama covered cost of my mother’s funeral – Bukom Banku thanks ex-President

Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

Gyakie

Gyakie adds her voice to the growing calls for the reduction of data prices