Daniel aka Deewills who has attracted myriads of headlines in 2020 for his controversial way of life, such as posting nudes online, attacking his father among others amidst reports of him suffering from bipolar, says he needs help.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, he said: " look I am really struggling and I need some help". He then asked, "if Jesus didn't want us to smoke if Jesus didn't want us to have sex ... why did you allow Adam and Eve to come down here and do that bro?"

Daniel Williams continued that "because obviously like you knew that we were gonna be cursed as soon as Adam and Eve did that. So bro what's the point of doing that, I am over it, I am tired of condemning myself".

In the video below, the son of the Action Chapel founder concluded that " I don't want to feel bad for doing just what I wanna do because at the end of the day it's what I want to do".

Daniel after his arrest in the U.S last year where he was dragged to a hospital for a psychological check-up following his then uproar on social media, returned to Ghana and appeared sober after he apologized for his acts online.

Duncan Williams playing with son Daniel Williams

He dropped a Gospel song and professed that he has turned a new leaf, however, Daniel some times shares unconventional opinions on social media contrary to his claim of turning a new leaf.