Daniel, who goes by the nickname Dee Wills or Papi Shilo, opened up about his situation to advise people not to do drug. According to him, he is an example of how doing drugs can go far to even affect one's family negatively.

"Don't do drugs kids... Papi Shilo is a clear representation of how drugs can fuck up your personal life and affect the ones you care most dearly about," he tweeted. Daniel for the past months now has become a centre of attention on social media.

This was after Daniel caused an uproar on social media 5 months ago when he dropped his threesome and nude videos on social media. He followed it with a live chat to drag his father’s name in the mud by labelling as a witch and a demon.

Daniel’s actions attracted a reaction from his father and family, who in a press statement disclosed that he has been suffering from bipolar disorder and, therefore, pleaded with the public to support them with prayers, he was later arrested at his U.S base and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The last son of the Action Chapel founder has since returned to Accra, to bond with his family and pursue his music career. Check out a video below of a Gospel song he released.