The scan shows two developing fetuses in a womb and the singer wrote to it a message that says the babies did not arrive against expectation. "You never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart," she wrote and added crying emojis.

It is however unclear when MzBel conceived because she is not on record to have said she was expecting a child or twins. Hence, her post remains a mystery to her followers because apart from writing this date "24/10/2020", she didn't add any more information.

The singer, who is a mother of two boys, disabled comments on the post and that bars her followers from showing their sympathy or asking any question in her comments section. From the scan the singer shared, the pregnancy did not pass its first trimester.

Mzbel birth 3

Though MzBel is quite vocal, her relationship life remains private as she has never openly disclosed whom she is dating now or dated in recent times apart from her publicly known ex-beaus like Mr Kofi Amoabeng and Maxwell Mensah. See her post below.