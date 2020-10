Even though the details of the ceremony are scanty, another popular comic actor who attended the traditional wedding is Lawyer Ntim of Kejetia Vs Makola fame.

He shared a photo of him and Clemento Suarez with a congratulatory message.

Clemento Suarez

"Glory to God. Happiest day of my life! Grateful to God for everything. Superman @clementosuarez, we love you, man. ❤️😊🕺🏾."

Lawyer Ntim and Clemento Suarez

Not much is known about Clemento Saurez's wife but recently revealed that he was dating and we believe is the same woman.