According to Showboy who claims he stared the AMG Business movement before bringing Criss Waddle on board, per the black magic he used, the “Ayekoo” was to have died through a road crash.

Showboy, a musician as well, has never hidden his bitterness towards Fella Makafui’s boyfriends over a myriad of issues he claims to be having with Medikal who sees Criss Waddle as his godfather.

The “me y3 guy” rapper took to his snapchat account to make the confession and stated that after Medikal’s car accident in 2017, he felt sorry for his act and rather asked his spiritual consultants to rather bless the “Omo Ada” rapper.

See his post below.