I came to Accra with nothing and slept in a kiosk for years – Fella Makafui shares humble beginnings

Evans Annang

Actress Fella Makafui and her rapper husband Medikal has been trending all week after unveiling their plush new home in Accra.

Fella Makafui
Fella Makafui

Their magnificent house is huge, with numerous rooms and a swimming pool.

The inside of the pool had been inscribed with the words ‘Island’ – the name of the couple’s baby.

Tongues have been wagging on social media on how the couple acquired the luxurious customized home.

Well, according to Fella Makafui, it was through perseverance and constant hard work. In a post of social media, the ‘Yolo’ actress said her current status is a nine-day wonder.

She disclosed that she had to move to Accra with a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag and slept in a little kiosk with her mum for years.

She, therefore, said it is saddening when some people suggest that her current wealth with her family is not genuine.

READ HER RANTS BELOW

Fella Makafui post
Fella Makafui post Pulse Ghana
Fella Makafui post 1
Fella Makafui post 1 Pulse Ghana

Evans Annang Evans Annang

