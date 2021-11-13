I came to Accra with nothing and slept in a kiosk for years – Fella Makafui shares humble beginnings

The inside of the pool had been inscribed with the words ‘Island’ – the name of the couple’s baby.

Tongues have been wagging on social media on how the couple acquired the luxurious customized home.

Well, according to Fella Makafui, it was through perseverance and constant hard work. In a post of social media, the ‘Yolo’ actress said her current status is a nine-day wonder.

She disclosed that she had to move to Accra with a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag and slept in a little kiosk with her mum for years.

She, therefore, said it is saddening when some people suggest that her current wealth with her family is not genuine.

