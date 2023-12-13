I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment I made - Sonnie Badu to critics

Many thought that with the severity of the situation, he would’ve perhaps postponed his concert or maybe showed up on stage in crutches.

But to the surprise of netizens, he stood and performed all through the long hours on stage, a development many have either commended or criticized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics have doubted his condition, particularly after he resorted to the use of the crutch, right after his performance on stage.

However, responding to the many criticisms that has since emanated online, Sonnie Badu there was no way he was going to come limping on stage after the investment made for his concert.

The 'Let it rain' hitmaker said he ended up ripping some stitches on stage.

"Even my team did not know what I was going to do, that is why they provided a chair for me during the worship. Personally, I wouldn't put away the fact that it was a miracle, I was fasting the whole day and couldn't take any pain killers.

ADVERTISEMENT

If I look at how hard we have worked , to be asked in future why I was using crutches, I had to gather strength to do it without a crutch because the visual were too perfect and I will deal with the pain after.

I ended up bruising it, but did not care because I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment I made for my concert. Right now the stitches on my wounds are ripped but at that time I was not feeling no pain because I am looking at over 6000 people there , so why will I limp", he stated.

Sonnie Badu's 'Rhythms of Africa' concert was held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.