I don't check my husband's phone anymore - Ohemaa Woyeje on marriage

She acknowledged that she previously raised concerns over minor matters, but her outlook has evolved with experience.

Ohemaa Woyej Pulse Ghana

Ohemaa emphasised that learning to let go of certain issues has been essential to her marital happiness. “I used to have issues during misunderstandings because I was naïve, but today I don’t complain. Sometimes it surprises my husband. When I was younger, I would check his phone for anything suspicious," she explained.

"But now, his phone can ring for 24 hours without me bothering. Whatever missed calls he has is his concern. It takes experience to tolerate these things, but it's important to ensure it doesn’t affect your peace," she stated in Twi during the interview.

Ohemaa married her Holland-based husband, Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi, in April 2017, and they have two children together.

Pulse Ghana

Ohemaa Woyeje Pulse Ghana