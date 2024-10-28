ADVERTISEMENT
I don't check my husband's phone anymore - Ohemaa Woyeje on marriage

Dorcas Agambila

Media personality Ohemaa Woyeje recently shared her approach to creating harmony in her marriage

Ohemaa Woyeje with husband
In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, she reflected on her early marriage days, when she often felt compelled to check her husband's phone to detect any issues.

She acknowledged that she previously raised concerns over minor matters, but her outlook has evolved with experience.

Ohemaa Woyej
Ohemaa emphasised that learning to let go of certain issues has been essential to her marital happiness. “I used to have issues during misunderstandings because I was naïve, but today I don’t complain. Sometimes it surprises my husband. When I was younger, I would check his phone for anything suspicious," she explained.

"But now, his phone can ring for 24 hours without me bothering. Whatever missed calls he has is his concern. It takes experience to tolerate these things, but it's important to ensure it doesn’t affect your peace," she stated in Twi during the interview.

Ohemaa married her Holland-based husband, Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi, in April 2017, and they have two children together.

Ohemaa Woyeje
The Angel FM presenter believes cheating takes nothing from a husband and if it happens in her marriage, she would accept her husband and move on without creating confusion her home.

She made this revelation in a yet-to-be-aired ‘Delay Show’.

According to Ohemaa Woyeje, a mother of one, the manhood of a man does not change when he cheats on his partner.

Ohemaa Woyeje
She was responding to rumours of creating a scene and smashing her husband’s phone on the floor in front of Adom FM after finding out her husband had cheated when she made this revelation.

