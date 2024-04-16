ADVERTISEMENT
I've been bullied but I've sailed through; Ohemaa Woyeje recounts media career journey

Selorm Tali

Angel FM presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje, has opened up about the driving force behind her enduring success in the industry.

DJ Ohemaa Woyeje to attend this year’s Juneteenth event in USA

Ohemaa Woyeje shared that her resilience stems from a determination to silence doubters and detractors who once questioned her abilities and belittled her achievements.

Overcoming adversity has only fueled her ambition, propelling her forward despite encountering numerous obstacles along the way.

"My inspiration is drawn from the challenges I've faced," she explained. "I draw strength from knowing that there are people who wish to see me fail. That's where I find my courage. I've faced bullying and sabotage from both men and women who were once my colleagues, solely because of my capabilities."

She pointed out the lack of tolerance within the industry towards hardworking colleagues, regardless of being part of the same company. Yet, she remains steadfast in her resolve, refusing to be deterred by those who seek to hinder her progress. She credited her producer, Nii Kwasi Lartey, for providing support during internal conflicts.

Transitioning from her roots as an MC to mastering the craft of a versatile voice-over artist, Ohemaa Woyeje believes she has worked tirelessly to establish herself as a respected presenter and DJ, aspiring to leave behind a legacy of originality and innovation.

"I want to be remembered as a trailblazer, not just a follower," she emphasized. "Originality is what I aim to embody."

Currently pursuing a degree in Law, Ohemaa Woyeje is also the author of "2D Experience," an autobiography chronicling her illustrious two-decade journey in the media landscape.

Selorm Tali

