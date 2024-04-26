ADVERTISEMENT
Angry Ohemaa Woyeje calls out Adom FM for suing her

Selorm Tali

Ohemaa Woyeje has expressed deep frustration regarding her estranged relationship with the Multimedia Group, her former employer.

She revealed that she has been embroiled in a legal battle with the media conglomerate for over five years, with no resolution.

Taking to social media, Ohemaa Woyeje described this experience as her most challenging ordeal in the media industry.

In a post shared online, she lamented, "Adom FM Multimedia V Ohemaa Woyeje. 5 years and still counting in COURT. My worse encounter in the media field (Adom FM MGL). You don’t want me! I left! You sue me for leaving!

Ohemaa Woyeje parted ways with Multimedia and joined Angel FM after being removed from the airwaves. She assumed the role of a mid-morning host at Angel FM, an Accra-based radio station, a position she continues to hold to this day.

Before this outburst, the Ghanaian radio presenter has been candid about going through challenges to build her career.

Talking about her success so far, she said "My inspiration is drawn from the challenges I've faced," she explained. "I draw strength from knowing that there are people who wish to see me fail. That's where I find my courage. I've faced bullying and sabotage from both men and women who were once my colleagues, solely because of my capabilities."

She pointed out the lack of tolerance within the industry towards hardworking colleagues, regardless of being part of the same company. Yet, she remains steadfast in her resolve, refusing to be deterred by those who seek to hinder her progress. She credited her producer, Nii Kwasi Lartey, for providing support during internal conflicts.

Selorm Tali

