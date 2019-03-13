According to him, there is nothing wrong with such a decision because he, just like any Ghanaian, is qualified to vie for any political office.

The ‘Kpo k3k3’ hit making was speaking to DJ Reuben on the Drive Time on Kumasi-based Luv FM.

“The highest political post is to be the president and that is by vote – and they say the power have the power,” Stonebwoy said.

“I as an ordinary person also do have the power. But if I do have to assume a political post to be able to serve my country, I will go for it.

“It’s a service to the nation, so if it fits for me to be in a political post to be able to serve my country, not only as a musician who holds a Ghanaian passport, then I will,” he added.

The BET winner also revealed plans to organise a grand concert in Ghana which would feature a host of international acts.

He said his fans should watch out for the Ghana Concert, as he plans to invite the likes of Sean Paul to perform in the country.

Watch the video of Stonebowy’s full interview below: