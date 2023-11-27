I get Ghc4 billion from shows; I will never go broke – Ofori Amponsah reveals

“People’s opinions don’t really matter to me, my catalogue alone provides enough for me every month, I will never go broke, when you come to my house there is plantain, cassava everything, my life is very simple and I don’t think I will ever go broke. My parents, we started with farming and in my house the backyard is all foodstuffs and I’m about to go more into it.

According to Ofori Amponsah, music still feeds him and he is content with what he has achieved so far.

“Music still feeds me because in a year I get Ghc4 billion from shows and it’s enough, for 20 years God has helped me so much and I’m not greedy, apart from music I just write songs and buy plots to build”, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samuel Ofori Amponsah born March 2, 1974, also known by the name Mr. All 4 Real, is a Ghanaian music artist from Agogo, Ashanti Region, Ghana.