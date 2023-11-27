In an interview on Zionfelix TV, the ‘Odo Nti’ hitmaker stated that aside money from his music, he has also invested in farming and believes these investments will sustain him for life.
I get Ghc4 billion from shows; I will never go broke – Ofori Amponsah reveals
Famed Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Ofori Amponsah, recently disclosed that he has made substantial secret investments, ensuring he doesn't foresee any financial struggles in the future.
Recommended articles
“People’s opinions don’t really matter to me, my catalogue alone provides enough for me every month, I will never go broke, when you come to my house there is plantain, cassava everything, my life is very simple and I don’t think I will ever go broke. My parents, we started with farming and in my house the backyard is all foodstuffs and I’m about to go more into it.
According to Ofori Amponsah, music still feeds him and he is content with what he has achieved so far.
“Music still feeds me because in a year I get Ghc4 billion from shows and it’s enough, for 20 years God has helped me so much and I’m not greedy, apart from music I just write songs and buy plots to build”, he added.
Samuel Ofori Amponsah born March 2, 1974, also known by the name Mr. All 4 Real, is a Ghanaian music artist from Agogo, Ashanti Region, Ghana.
He won seven awards in one night at the 2006 VGMA awards, including 2005 Artist of the Year, and has a combined total of 17 Ghana Music Awards nominations, making him one of the highest nominated artists.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh