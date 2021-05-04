RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I married at age 19 and became more focused - Cheddar talks about marriage (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian millionaire, Freedom Jacob Ceaser aka Cheddar, has revealed he got married at age 19 and that has impacted his life positively.

Freedom Jacob Ceaser and wife, Ruby Bediako
Freedom Jacob Ceaser and wife, Ruby Bediako Freedom Jacob Ceaser and wife, Ruby Bediako Pulse Ghana

The 39-year-old affluent Ghanaian businessman, with his wife Ruby Bediako, was at a wedding ceremony of a friend. Called to speak at the ceremony, he said: "20 years ago I met her, I was 19 years old, I just said this is the most beautiful thing so I was going to keep her with me for the rest of my life".

Recommended articles

He continued that "and so I took that decision, I got married, I was very young. People say when you marry too early your game is over, no your game is just beginning".

Speaking about how marriage impacted him positively, the real estate mogul said "I started to work harder, I became more focus and I had children and I became more responsible not only for my kids but for my kids' mother, my wife's father and mother, my own mother, my uncles, friends and everybody".

Congratulating Kelvin Quaye who owns a popular car tuning garage in Accra, Cheddar said "and today I want to congratulate you because I know you've taken the right step, for you get married at this age to a beautiful woman, you have a bright future".

Cheddar who a few months ago gifted his wife a new house and an expensive car in the video above, however, admitted that marriage is not that smooth when he noted that "please share a prayer for them, marriage is one of the toughest ones but I know you'll make it through".

Watch the video below for more.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex