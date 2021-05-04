I married at age 19 and became more focused - Cheddar talks about marriage (WATCH)

He continued that "and so I took that decision, I got married, I was very young. People say when you marry too early your game is over, no your game is just beginning".

Speaking about how marriage impacted him positively, the real estate mogul said "I started to work harder, I became more focus and I had children and I became more responsible not only for my kids but for my kids' mother, my wife's father and mother, my own mother, my uncles, friends and everybody".

Congratulating Kelvin Quaye who owns a popular car tuning garage in Accra, Cheddar said "and today I want to congratulate you because I know you've taken the right step, for you get married at this age to a beautiful woman, you have a bright future".

Cheddar who a few months ago gifted his wife a new house and an expensive car in the video above, however, admitted that marriage is not that smooth when he noted that "please share a prayer for them, marriage is one of the toughest ones but I know you'll make it through".