Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson says she suspected singer Becca was pregnant the last time they both met.

According to her, she tried asking but Becca refused to confirm and rather shrugged it off.

Becca has been in the news this week following reports that she has welcomed her first baby with her husband.

Reports suggest the “Gina” hit maker gave birth to a bouncy baby girl over the weekend.

Yvonne Nelson said although she did not know Becca had given birth, she always suspected the singer was pregnant.

“I didn’t know she had given birth. This one, she has hidden it from me,” the actress said on Adom TV.

“But I was expecting it, congratulations to her. Her baby and Ryn will play together. The last time I asked her about when she was going to give birth, she was just giggling.”

Becca and her Nigerian husband, Tobi Sanni Daniel, got married in August last year.

The wedding ceremony was attended by a host of high-profile personalities, including Ghana’s Tourism Minister, Catherine Afeku.

However, the couple have since kept their marriage from the eye of the public until they welcomed their first baby.