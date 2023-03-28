I think it would be cool to marry Ghanaian wife; Basket Mouth says after divorce

On December 22, 2022, Basket Mouth publicly announced his divorce from his wife, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha, in a viral Instagram post which has now been deleted.

Announcing the end of his 12-year marriage, he said "for the first and the last time as much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

"After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need,” he said.

Making lemonade from lemons, the celebrated stand-up comedian who is in Ghana for a rib-cracking show has announced his love for the West African state, its language, and its beautiful women.

In an interview today, 28th March 2023, with Andy Dosty, he declared that he is single and plans to give himself some time before jumping into a new relationship following his separation from Elsie.

"Twi is an amazing language, I am going to learn more. On my way here, I said to myself, wouldn't it be cool to learn the language and come stay here for like a year? You know, just chill, get married to a Ghana woman and stuff," he said amidst laughter.