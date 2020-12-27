For sometime now, DreamChasers boss, Meek Mill has been flirting with the idea to visit Ghana.

In his latest move to connect with the motherland, Unites States of America rapper, Meek Mill has revealed that he is considering buying a property in Ghana.

The Philadelphia-born superstar has previously stated his desire to come to Ghana and perform.

In a post on Twitter, he revealed that he wants to buy a house in Ghana to have the experience of living the African way. He said this is due to the fact that he doesn't want to live all his life the American way.

