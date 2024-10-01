I was a celebrity living in a single room- Screwfaze opens up about financial issues

In a live TikTok video, the 'Gbalagazaa' hitmaker disclosed how some ill-fated decisions during his prime led to the loss of his wealth.
Popular Ghanaian hiplife singer Jehoshaphat Kwabena Eshun, known professionally as Screwfaze, has recently opened up about his struggles with financial instability, which forced him to live in a single room despite his status.
"I lost everything. I was living in a single room. I know some people will say, 'Why didn't I save?' Yes, I saved, but there is a way life will hit you, and no matter who you are, you can lose everything," Screwfaze, who currently resides abroad, shared.
He also confessed that his depression was compounded by his family's rejection, including his wife's decision to keep him away from their children.
"My family members abandoned me, I was depressed, and even my wife didn't want anything to do with me. She even prevented me from seeing my children because I made some wrong decisions and refused to listen to advice," he added.
Despite these personal challenges, Screwfaze has had a prolific career, with hundreds of songs to his name and collaborations with over two dozen Ghanaian musicians, including esteemed artists like Castro, Shiloh, Mzbel, and KK Fosu.
About Skrewfaze
Skrewfaze is a talented artiste who came to the limelight in the early 2000s. His songs, which became hits, include Gbalagazaa, Bue Bue, Maabenaa, and Ogologo.
He, however, has been missing in the music scene for a while, focusing on other things