I was a celebrity living in a single room- Screwfaze opens up about financial issues

Screwfaze Pulse Ghana

"I lost everything. I was living in a single room. I know some people will say, 'Why didn't I save?' Yes, I saved, but there is a way life will hit you, and no matter who you are, you can lose everything," Screwfaze, who currently resides abroad, shared.

He also confessed that his depression was compounded by his family's rejection, including his wife's decision to keep him away from their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My family members abandoned me, I was depressed, and even my wife didn't want anything to do with me. She even prevented me from seeing my children because I made some wrong decisions and refused to listen to advice," he added.

Screwfaze Pulse Ghana

Despite these personal challenges, Screwfaze has had a prolific career, with hundreds of songs to his name and collaborations with over two dozen Ghanaian musicians, including esteemed artists like Castro, Shiloh, Mzbel, and KK Fosu.

About Skrewfaze

Skrewfaze is a talented artiste who came to the limelight in the early 2000s. His songs, which became hits, include Gbalagazaa, Bue Bue, Maabenaa, and Ogologo.

ADVERTISEMENT