Kumchacha reveals why he didn't contest in the 2024 elections

Pulse Ghana

In an interview on Kingdom FM, Kumchacha noted that although he could afford the mandatory GHS 100,000 filing fee, he decided against it after assessing his chances of success.

"I have money, I could have afforded the GHS 100,000 fee, but I can’t pay that amount knowing that I will lose," he candidly said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumchacha shared that after gathering intelligence and conducting his own survey, he realised that he wouldn’t even make it past the EC’s initial vetting process.

Pulse Ghana

"I had gathered information and intelligence told me, based on their survey, I won’t even go past EC’s requirement. The likes of Bernard Mornah, Sam Ankrah did not even have it easy, so I knew this year I won’t stand a chance," he explained.

Kumchacha says he would be an excellent president

Despite his withdrawal, Kumchacha expressed confidence that he would have made an excellent president, dismissing concerns about his lack of fluency in English.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his campaign, he had pledged to tackle key national issues such as housing affordability through rent control reforms.