I will scrap free SHS if voted as President - Prophet Kumchacha

In a discussion on UTV's showbiz night, he listed and explained some policies he intends to roll to build the nation.

"Hopefully should I be President, rent will be paid every month, it is absurd for persons to pay rent for 6 months and 2 years, sickness and death is inevitable so what happens when the unforeseen strikes hence this will be reviewed.

"free education will be canceled, this is because every fund from the government goes into this project which has hindered the progress of other developments, even the enlightened countries like the USA, Canada, and Germany who have it all still struggle with providing free education"

