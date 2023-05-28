ADVERTISEMENT
I will scrap free SHS if voted as President - Prophet Kumchacha

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Founder of Heavens Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei known as Kumchacha has revealed that he will cancel the free SHS project should he be president.

Prophet Kumchacha

According to him, some policies by the government are draining which has plunged the economy into hardship

In a discussion on UTV's showbiz night, he listed and explained some policies he intends to roll to build the nation.

"Hopefully should I be President, rent will be paid every month, it is absurd for persons to pay rent for 6 months and 2 years, sickness and death is inevitable so what happens when the unforeseen strikes hence this will be reviewed.

"free education will be canceled, this is because every fund from the government goes into this project which has hindered the progress of other developments, even the enlightened countries like the USA, Canada, and Germany who have it all still struggle with providing free education"

"Should everything work for good, KPP as a government will review and scrap these drowning policies"

