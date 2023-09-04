NPP will lose even if they bring Jesus Christ to contest as President — Kumchacha

In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the controversial prophet said "Whoever they bring, the party will lose in 2024. I swear to God, even if NPP brings Jesus in 2024 they will still lose."

He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to vote for him in 2024 to change the destiny of the country adding that Kumchacha as President will develop Ghana better than the literates.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He admonished Ghanaians to consider the founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom as the second choice or John Mahama as their next choice to lead the country instead of the NPP.

"If Ghanaians don't vote for Prophet Kumchacha's KPP, they should vote Sofo Kyiri Abosom or in his absence, we should bring Mahama because John Mahama is better than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo...Nana Addo's government is a failure. It is the worst government. It's not about speaking English," he added.