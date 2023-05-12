In a recent video, Angel TV/FM’s Saddick Adams made a comparison between Black Sherif and him where he described Sherif’s success as through passion, vim and hard work.
I will do music at my own pace – Kelvyn Boy tells critics
Kelvyn Boy has responded to critics comparing him to other artists.
According to him, that is the difference between the VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year and Kelvyn Boy, even though the latter is also talented.
He added that the ‘Konongo Zongo’ composer would go far if he doesn’t change his positive attitude.
Responding to his statement in a post on Twitter, the ‘Down Flat’ singer said he has forgiven Saddick Adams, who is popularly known as Sports Obama.
Seeing music as not being a race, Kelvyn averred he will do it at his own pace.
He tweeted: “I forgive this media guy. I stop Dey rant. I’ve found peace! I’ll do music at my own pace. Approaching six years…this music thing no be race”
The Ghanaian musician added: “Ghanaians are quick to condemn and judge you and super-slow to support you!”
Kelvyn Brown better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy is a Ghanaian Afrobeat singer from Assin Fosu, Central region of Ghana.
He got signed to Burniton Music Group owned by Stonebwoy and due to some controversies, left the label in the year 2019. He is known for popular songs like ''Mea'', Loko, Yawa No Dey, and Momo.
