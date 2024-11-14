Ibrahim Mahama's 3rd brand-new private jet sparks social media stir(VIDEO)

In a social media post, the Engineers & Planners CEO waved as he ascended the steps of the luxurious aircraft, ready for his journey.
Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama's recent private jet purchase is causing a buzz across social media.
The post attracted significant attention, with many Ghanaians commenting in admiration of Ibrahim Mahama's wealth and success. Known for his influence in the mining and construction sectors, Mahama's company, Engineers & Planners, has brought him substantial wealth.
The video offered Ghanaians a glimpse into the business mogul's lifestyle, further cementing his status as one of the wealthiest individuals in the country.
Recently, Ibrahim Mahama also purchased a high-end Mercedes Brabus, reportedly at a substantial cost. The video had Ghanaians praising him as one of the richest men in the nation.
Ghanaian who owned private jets
In Ghana, only two prominent individuals are known for owning private jets: Dr. Daniel McKorley, Executive Chairman of the McDan Group, and Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners.
Ibrahim Mahama owns a luxurious Bombardier 604 private jet customized with the name 'Dzata'. The jet's interior exudes elegance, with cream-colored seats providing ultimate comfort for passengers.
Daniel McKorley, on the other hand, owns a private jet for both private and commercial use, currently operating and managing the executive lounge for private jets at the Terminal 1 section of Kotoka International Airport.
With a continuous increase in global fuel prices, the cost of aviation fuel and maintenance for a single private jet could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
According to flyalliance.com, the average maintenance cost of a private jet ranges from $500,000 to $1 million, in addition to parking fees, avionics upgrades, interior refurbishments, pilot fees, and other expenses.