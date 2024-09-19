ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

If Akufo-Addo listened to advise, his government wouldn't be like this - A-Plus

Dorcas Agambila

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he described as the president’s habit of ignoring advice.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Kwame Asare Obeng known as A Plus
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Kwame Asare Obeng known as A Plus

In an interview with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes, the independent candidate for Gomoa Central stated that had the president been more receptive to counsel, his administration might have been more effective.

Recommended articles

Speaking in the interview with TV3, A Plus said, “How can I advise Akufo-Addo? He wouldn't take your advice if you gave him one. If Akufo-Addo took advice, would his government be what it is today? He won't look for advice. When he calls me for advice, I would even think that maybe they are plotting against me.”

Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus Kwame A Plus Pulse Ghana

A Plus also recounted the moment when the former Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei, informed the president that he had won the 2016 elections, an event he witnessed firsthand.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled the initial plans to build a strong government at the start of the president’s tenure, but things subsequently took a turn for the worse.

“The day Akufo-Addo won the election, Charlotte Osei called Akufo-Addo and said he had won the election. He met the media in his house, accepted the verdict, and thanked everybody. I was standing by him. We walked from there into his office in the house. It was just me and him. He held my hand as we walked to his office,” he said.

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus
Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus Pulse Ghana

“The media was there. And when we entered his office, I said something to him. I said, ‘Nana, we are going to teach these guys how to run a country.’ I was so optimistic that we are going to do something under Akufo-Addo,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Facebook live session on Friday, 13 July 2024, A Plus alleged that he knows the identity of Suale's killers and is prepared to substantiate his claim if required.

"Me, I know the person who killed Ahmed Suale. I swear to God... I swear by the children I have brought to this world, if you try me, you will conduct a press conference every day," A Plus asserted, addressing communicators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have criticised him for his comments about their running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Ahmed Hussein Suale and Kwame A-Plus
Ahmed Hussein Suale and Kwame A-Plus Pulse Ghana

Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist, was assassinated in Madina on 16 January 2019 by two unidentified assailants. The killers shot him twice in the chest and once in the neck after breaking into his car. Despite investigations by the Ghana Police Service, no arrests have been made in connection with the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Plus's bold statements have stirred public interest and could influence the ongoing investigation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Salma Mumin

I used to see things as a child - Salma Mumin speaks on becoming a prophetess

Mr Beautiful

Akrobeto was forced to wash Agya Koo's cars to massage his ego - Mr Beautiful

Pulse followers decide the greatest Ghanaian gospel artist

Pulse followers decide on the greatest Ghanaian gospel artist