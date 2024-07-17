Afia Akoto sues A-Plus for claiming she sent her nudes to McBrown's husband

In the writ of summons, Afia Akoto claims that Kwame A Plus made deliberate and malicious comments to tarnish her reputation and incite public disaffection. Her legal representatives argue that these statements have had a severe emotional and psychological impact on her children, who are currently attending university, disrupting their studies.

“He made these statements for political gain, to bolster his social media following, and garner support for his parliamentary candidacy,” the statement of claims read.

Afia Akoto is seeking the following reliefs:

A declaration that the statements made by the defendant in his Facebook posts on 12 July 2024, specifically paragraphs 9 and 12, are defamatory. GH₵5,000,000.00 (Five Million Ghana Cedis) in damages for defamation, including exemplary and punitive damages. A perpetual injunction preventing the defendant from making or causing further defamatory statements against her. An order requiring the defendant to retract the defamatory statements made in the 12 July 2024 Facebook posts and issue a public apology of equal prominence.

The defamation claims stem from allegations made by Kwame A Plus in which he accused Afia Akoto of attempting to seduce Maxwell Mensah, the husband of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown. A Plus alleged that Afia sent nude photographs to Maxwell to initiate a romantic affair and claimed his intervention prevented these photos from becoming public.

“Maame Afia Akoto, do you remember the photos of that old yellowish ‘ɛtw kutu’ you sent to Maxwell to beg him to come and eat, but he ran away because it was too scary? If you don’t know Maxwell, I’m talking about McBrown’s husband. But for me, McBrown would have finished you! I had to beg for you so that those pictures wouldn’t come out to cause fear and panic in the country,” Kwame A Plus posted on Facebook.

He further criticised Afia Akoto, calling her ungrateful and warning her about the repercussions of her actions.

“I spent days solving this problem only for you to turn around and be fooling. If I resend the photos to you, you’ll shout ‘blood of Jesus!’ Ungrateful fool! Love yourself more than your party. Choose your battles wisely, if not it will go over you! You haven’t seen a foolish man before?” he added.