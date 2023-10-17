If you put camera on me, you’ll be more entertained than Big Brother – Efia Odo brags

"I should have said I am the missing link in the entertainment industry instead of only the music because I am a very entertaining person,” she said.

“If you had a camera on me 24/7, you will be entertained more than Big Brother you people have been watching."

When questioned about why she hasn't launched a reality show documenting her life, Efia Odo cited financial responsibilities as the primary hurdle.

Despite having the means, she emphasized her commitment to family priorities, saying: "I have money, but I have a lot of responsibilities.

“The pressure is tight. I am a family person, and I want my sisters to be okay first before I think about the Mercedes I want to buy."

During the interview, Efia Odo also shed light on the reasons behind the dissolution of her friendship with Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

She attributed her disappointment as the key factor. While refraining from delving into specific details, she expressed regret for expecting more from the artist.

"He disappointed me, and I blame myself for expecting too much. I anticipated the same treatment I offered him, but unfortunately, the energy wasn't reciprocated. I had to step away from the toxicity," she explained.