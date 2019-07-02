The Adom FM/TV presenter seized a moment on Facebook to make her announcement when she posted a photo of herself featured in a magazine and wrote “First female President of Ghana- 2024/2028 Argue with yourself if you don't understand”

We believe Afia’s announcement is a game changer move to the school of thought that Ghanaian women are not dynamic enough to take centre stage in decision-making bodies, to effectively influence policies that promote gender balance.

The media personality has so far been receiving some support from her fans whilst others think per her targeted time, it is pretty much an impossible mission. One Facebook user wrote, “I support your bid, form the Vimmy Progressive Party”.

Another user by name, Dwamena Boateng, wrote "Afua, would insult and attack you, if you share a different sentiment or views differ. Ghana, is not yet ready."

