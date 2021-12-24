RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I’m happily married; I get financial support from my husband’ - Funny Face baby mama (VIDEO)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has just lost her baby mama to another man. Vanessa Nicole has confirmed this in a new interview.

Funny Face with Baby Mama and children
According to Vanessa, she has married a new man and she is getting financial support from the man to start up her new business.

She disclosed this after launching her new street food joint believed to be located in Accra.

Vanessa told her customers that she is now married and happily married to a man who is responsible.

“I made a post and somebody told me I was desperately looking for a husband,” she disclosed this in a new video sighted by Pulse.com.gh.

“And I'm telling that person I already have a husband. I am happily married. He supports my business. Everything was by him.”

She advised women to stand on their ground against men, saying they shouldn’t allow men to dictate for them. She said even when they are broke, they should give men a chance to dictate for them.

“As a woman, don't let a man dictate for you. Even if you are broke, have that mindset. When someone promises to help you, make up your mind and be positive. This attitude will make your helper believe in you,” she concluded.

Watch the full video below.

