ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I'm the only Gospel artiste with an intact, vibrant marriage' - Brother Sammy boasts

Dorcas Agambila

Brother Sammy has categorically stated that he is not divorced.

Brother Sammy and wife
Brother Sammy and wife

He spoke to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s midmorning programme, 'Ayekoo Ayekoo', on Wednesday, 11 September 2024.

Recommended articles

“My marriage has not failed. I’m still married,” Brother Sammy said. “Contrary to public notion, it’s rekindled and blazing even more brightly.”

“Among the Gospel artistes,” he added, “I’m the only one whose marriage is still intact and vibrant.”

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve only asked people to prioritise having children over marriage. When you’re not well, your children will take care of you,” the Gospel music star asserted.

This comes after Ghanaian musician Ohemaa Mercy shared a surprising reason for her decision to divorce after many years of marriage.

In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3, Ohemaa Mercy revealed that it was the Holy Spirit who guided her to seek a divorce so she could fully commit to her ministry.

Ohemaa Mercy
Ohemaa Mercy Pulse Ghana

She explained that it was only after the divorce that she truly felt God's presence in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember when I was going through the divorce. During COVID-19, I depended solely on God for direction; I had a strong covenant with Him. I would go to the mountains to pray for three months because I really wanted to hear what the Lord had to say about what was happening in my life. When I heard Him clearly, I took that bold step. I had confirmation from God—if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have done it."

Brother Sammy and wife
Brother Sammy and wife Pulse Ghana

“I give God the glory because even though I am divorced, this is the time I have felt God's hand so strongly on my life, even more than when I was married,” she affirmed.

Ohemaa Mercy further shared that her husband agreed with the decision, allowing her to fully embrace God’s guidance and blessings.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing finally open to marrying again, says 'love is a beautiful thing'

Rex Omar supportig NDC during campaign

Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong threatened to sue K.K Fosu.

You can ask your pastors, Jesus slept – Nicholas Omane Acheampong supports NAPO

Dubai Princess

Dubai Princess unveils new perfume 'divorce' after explosive Instagram split