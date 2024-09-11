'I'm the only Gospel artiste with an intact, vibrant marriage' - Brother Sammy boasts

“My marriage has not failed. I’m still married,” Brother Sammy said. “Contrary to public notion, it’s rekindled and blazing even more brightly.”

“Among the Gospel artistes,” he added, “I’m the only one whose marriage is still intact and vibrant.”

“I’ve only asked people to prioritise having children over marriage. When you’re not well, your children will take care of you,” the Gospel music star asserted.

This comes after Ghanaian musician Ohemaa Mercy shared a surprising reason for her decision to divorce after many years of marriage.

In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3, Ohemaa Mercy revealed that it was the Holy Spirit who guided her to seek a divorce so she could fully commit to her ministry.

She explained that it was only after the divorce that she truly felt God's presence in her life.

“I remember when I was going through the divorce. During COVID-19, I depended solely on God for direction; I had a strong covenant with Him. I would go to the mountains to pray for three months because I really wanted to hear what the Lord had to say about what was happening in my life. When I heard Him clearly, I took that bold step. I had confirmation from God—if I didn’t, I wouldn’t have done it."

“I give God the glory because even though I am divorced, this is the time I have felt God's hand so strongly on my life, even more than when I was married,” she affirmed.