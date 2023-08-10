ADVERTISEMENT
I've received only GH¢300 in royalties from GHAMRO for the past 16 years — Ohemaa Mercy

Selorm Tali

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has disclosed that for the past 16 years, she has received only GH¢300 in royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Ohemaa Mercy

She said she has only received GH¢300 from GHAMRO since 2007, despite having several hit songs.

She stated that she felt discouraged and had not been there for the past 16 years.

"I received GH¢300 in 2007 and since then, I have never received any money from the royalties-sharing agency," she told ghanaweekend.com.

According to her, she got discouraged at the way the organization has been managed.

GHAMRO, responsible for distributing royalties, has had its license withheld, preventing it from carrying out its collection and distribution mandate.

The agency collects royalties for all rights owners in Ghana. Before 2005, that function had been operated by the Copyright Society of Ghana.

The organization has faced regular criticism about its transparency and engagement of stakeholders. As of 2018, the organization was led by Rex Omar.

Selorm Tali
