Police request Speaker to release Afenyo-Markin for questioning over officer assault

The Ghana Police Service has officially written to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Alban Bagbin, requesting the release of the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, to assist with investigations into the alleged assault of a police officer.

This follows the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing the Minority Leader assaulting a police officer during a heated confrontation at the ‘Save the Judiciary’ demonstration on Monday, 5th May.

A statement issued by the police confirming the ongoing investigation reads:

The Ghana Police Service has reviewed several video recordings relating to the alleged assault on a police officer by Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin during the recently concluded demonstration.

Following the review, the Service has written to the Rt Hon. Speaker of Parliament requesting the release of Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin to assist with ongoing investigations into the alleged incident.

The officer involved will also be assisting with the investigation.

The petition follows the emergence of footage showing a confrontation between the lawmaker and the officer at Parliament House during the protest on Monday, 5th May.

The video appears to show the Minority Leader striking the officer on the head twice with a handkerchief while being restrained by his supporters.

In a subsequent statement, Mr Afenyo-Markin accused the officer of assault. He recounted:

Upon our arrival at Parliament House, the National Organiser and other party leaders had already been granted access. The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, and I were then invited by the party’s Communications Director, Mr Richard Ahiagbah, to proceed and join them.

He further stated:

As I approached the barricade, without any provocation, a uniformed police officer stationed behind the barrier—Constable Forson, a tall, fair, heavily built officer—deliberately struck the left side of my chest with the full force of his right palm, directly near my heart.

The impact dazed me. I was visibly shaken and short of breath. In that moment, I spontaneously protested his conduct, asking why he would seek to harm me.