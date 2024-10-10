It’s because of the money – Broda Sammy explains motive behind his NPP campaign song

Controversial gospel musician Broda Sammy has released a campaign song for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
The gospel artist, who had hinted at the song's release a few weeks earlier, praised the Ghanaian vice president for his achievements since taking office.
In the lyrics, Broda Sammy asserted that the “wheel of Ghana” had already been handed over to the NPP flagbearer to lead the nation as president.
After sharing the song online, Broda Sammy defended his decision to create a campaign song for Dr Bawumia, emphasising that their collaboration was strictly professional.
Anticipating criticism, the gospel artist preemptively appealed to the Ghanaian public to refrain from negative remarks about his move into political songwriting.
“Please don’t insult me o because it is money and it is my work,” he said in the caption of his social media post.
Watch the video below:
