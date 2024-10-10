ADVERTISEMENT
It’s because of the money – Broda Sammy explains motive behind his NPP campaign song

Dorcas Agambila

Controversial gospel musician Broda Sammy has released a campaign song for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy
Gospel musician Brother Sammy
Gospel musician Brother Sammy

The gospel artist, who had hinted at the song's release a few weeks earlier, praised the Ghanaian vice president for his achievements since taking office.

In the lyrics, Broda Sammy asserted that the “wheel of Ghana” had already been handed over to the NPP flagbearer to lead the nation as president.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy
After sharing the song online, Broda Sammy defended his decision to create a campaign song for Dr Bawumia, emphasising that their collaboration was strictly professional.

Anticipating criticism, the gospel artist preemptively appealed to the Ghanaian public to refrain from negative remarks about his move into political songwriting.

“Please don’t insult me o because it is money and it is my work,” he said in the caption of his social media post.

Watch the video below:

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has stated that churches should stop marginalising young people with "ungodly" lifestyles and instead show them love.

Brother Sammy
Brother Sammy

Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart, Broda Sammy said that people from the ghetto are often treated with disdain when they attend church because society perceives them as "ungodly."

The outspoken gospel musician further argued that men with piercings and tattoos should not be labelled as "ungodly" since, in his view, “it is not a sin.”

