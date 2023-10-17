ADVERTISEMENT
'It’s every man’s wish in life to practice polygamy'- Samini

Dorcas Agambila

Reggae/Dancehall star, Samini has expressed his opinions regarding religion and the potential for adopting polygamy.

Samini
Samini

In an interview with MX24 TV, Samini, when asked about the concept of polygamy, acknowledged that it’s a dream for many men to practice polygamy but emphasized the importance of mutual consent and understanding between all parties involved.

Samini Dagaati
Samini Dagaati Pulse Ghana

“Would I attempt polygamy? Well, I think it’s every man’s wish in life, it’s every man’s dream, but it’s in the interest of the woman that you want to be in this kind of agreement with or in this kind of arrangement with to be on the same page with you.

“Other than that you’re going to find problems for yourself. But I think it’s something that every man is given hands and opportunity,” he said.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

Also sharing his opinion on religion, he revealed that he doesn’t limit himself to a specific religious institution, stating that he would go to either the church or the Mosque at his own discretion.

He cited his diverse religious background, with a majority of his family being Muslim, despite his Christian upbringing.

Samini
Samini Pulse Ghana

” I can go to the church, I can go to the mosque, I can go to any other place that I believe that these people that have gathered are calling the Most High that I also call and together we will call the Most High.

“But with no mediator for me personally, you understand? Because I know that I call him directly all the time and he does answer all the time. All the time,” he explained.

This opinion has sparked debate on social media.

